You can earn the Equality avatar in Smite today in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Right now, you can earn a free avatar in Smite in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Head out to the Battleground of the Gods today to earn the Equality avatar.

Image via Hi-Rez studios

One of the best things about Smite is the consistent opportunity to earn free cosmetic rewards. In Smite, your avatar acts as the primary icon for your player profile. Your avatar is like your own custom visual representation of yourself in the Smiteverse. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, you can add the Equality avatar to your collection right now.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on the third Monday of every January in the U.S. Dr. King’s actual birthday was Jan. 15 and the holiday is intended to fall around the same time as his birthday.

Dr. King was an overwhelmingly important figure during the civil rights movement and popularized nonviolent activism in the U.S. Dr. King made too many contributions to American society to list in an article such as this, but his importance to social progress in the country can’t be overstated.

All you’ll need to do to earn the Equality avatar in Smite is earn your first win of the day. As long as you can snag at least one victory before the day is over, the Equality avatar is all yours.

You can head into Smite right now to earn your new avatar.