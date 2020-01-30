Epsilon Esports undergoes management shift, former CEO replaced

The former CEO of Epsilon Esports, an organization that owes thousands to its former players, has been pushed out and replaced.

Greg Champagne hadn’t been actively involved in running the organization since it was revealed in September that he owed prize money and salary payments to several players. Maxim De Vos has stepped in as the organization’s new CEO.

Epsilon is unable to pay its former players because it doesn’t have the funding. The organization lost nearly all of its sponsors other than DXRacer following the payment controversy.

Champagne told Dot Esports in October that he would be paying the former players from both the H1Z1 and CS:GO teams.

“We are continuing to pay out every month to reimburse any owed money, no matter how little,” Champagne said. But multiple sources have said that they haven’t received their outstanding payments or had any communication from the former CEO. One player even said that he was blocked on social media.

Champagne said that only certain players required repayment. If a player wasn’t contacted, they either provided incorrect information or weren’t owed payment, Champagne said.

Champagne reportedly refused to grant access to the organization’s bank account until recently, according to one source who plays for the organization. The new management will be paying professional players but didn’t promise payment to players at the amateur level.

Since the shift in management, Epsilon has fielded teams in Rainbow Six Siege and Rocket League to limited success. The Rainbow Six Siege team recently won ESL Go4 Benelux 2019, a small LAN with a $500 prize pool, while the Rocket League team finished second in the DramaRLert & Rocket Kingdom Weekly 2 tournament, winning $81.