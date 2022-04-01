Epic to host State of Unreal livestream on April 5

With Unreal Engine 5 slowly taking over the gaming industry as one of the main tools for creating games, Epic Games has unveiled an upcoming livestream that will showcase the latest version of its creation platform.

The stream, titled “State of Unreal,” will be taking place this Tuesday, April 5 at 10am CT. An official post seen on the Unreal Engine 5 website invites fans to the showcase of what’s next for the future of games, especially considering this is one of the most anticipated gaming creation platforms to date.

“Join us on April 5 for our State of Unreal livestream, where we’ll explore what’s in store for the future of games—and announce some exciting news,” the post reads.

Epic also revealed the list of the livestream guests who will take part and present the different projects and plans revolving around Unreal Engine 5. This includes the showcase for The Matrix Awakens, the open-world demonstration made by Epic using Unreal Engine 5. It was released last December and served as a project to hype up the latest Matrix film, The Matrix Resurrections. The upcoming livestream will show off how it was created, as well as how it will be generating more worlds using the new gaming engine.

Epic game designer Andres Suika will also be talking about how aspiring game makers can create their own projects in the Unreal Engine. For the whole rundown on the State of Unreal livestream, you can visit the Unreal Engine website.