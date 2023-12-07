Epic Games Store free PC games this week (Dec. 7, 2023)

Check out some free, Epic games for your PC this week.

The Epic Games Store is kicking off the week of Dec. 7, 2023, with another set of brand-new games for you to add to your PC collection. Here’s the latest on everything you can add for free and make December even more fun to add to the festivities.

Weekly free Epic Games Store PC games for Dec. 7

GigaBash

There’s a lot going on at all times. Image via Passion Republic Games

First up for the week is GigaBash. Get ready to engage in some chaotic, combat-heavy action in this fast-paced arena brawler. You’ll get to bludgeon opponents and send them flying at great speeds across all manner of terrain, ranging from innocent cities to lava-filled stretches of dangerous land.

The game’s titans have much in common with the classic kaiju trope with an array of monsters being playable. While it may not possess the deep fighting, refined mechanics of industry-standard brawlers like Super Smash, GigaBash is easy, entertaining, and very affordable thanks to the Epic Games Store’s promotion.

Predecessor

Let’s do this. Image via Omeda Studios

Unlike its predecessor here, Predecessor is an arena-style shooter predominantly focusing on the third-person perspective. Akin to Unreal Tournament, Predecessor has you rampaging around tight-knit environments, carefully negotiating open space by using an array of deadly weapons and abilities to your advantage.

The Epic Games Store says it’s still very much in early access, but there are already over 30 Heroes for you to choose from. Developers Omeda Studios seem to be intent on supporting the exciting Predecessor, and the good news is that you can also do this—for free!

How to claim your free games on the Epic Games Store

Clicking the “Get” button is pretty much the only major hurdle standing between you and free games on the Epic Games Store.

Here’s an easy set of instructions:

Go to the Epic Games Store. In this example, find and select either GigaBash or Predecessor. Simply press “Get”. Click “Place Order”. You can download the game you have selected.

Don’t forget, you can do with with both of the Dec. 7, 2023, free games on the Epic Games Store.