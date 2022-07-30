Epic Games, Steam, and Battle.net are all blocked in Indonesia

Counter-Strike, Origin and more are also on the verge of being banned.

Indonesia has now banned access to popular game streaming services such as Epic Games and Steam following a failure to register with Kominfo.

On July 29, Team Secret, an organization based in the Philippines, revealed that Steam, Epic Games, and Battle.net had been banned in Indonesia, among several other online services such as PayPal. These companies have not registered with Kominfo, the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology in Indonesia, resulting in their access to the country being blocked.

Kominfo’s Private Electronic System Providers website lists that currently, 8276 private PSE are registered. Of that collection, there are 8,069 domestic PSE and 207 foreign ones. For services to be available in Indonesia cooperations must register with Kominfo, or they will receive a warning and eventually be blocked. Some already registered organizations include YouTube, Google, the PlayStation Store, Roblox, and more. However, companies still not registered with Kominfo include Amazon, LinkedIn, Yahoo, and others. These companies will issue a formal warning, followed by a monetary fine, and eventually access termination. For Steam, Epic Games, and Battle.net, a lack of registration has removed their gaming services from Indonesia.

Other gaming services are in danger of being blocked shortly as well. According to the PSE website, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, and Origin failed to register when writing this article. Should these companies fail to comply with Kominfo they too could join Steam, Epic Games, and Battle.net in having their access blocked in Indonesia.