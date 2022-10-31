Elon Musk has already pushed a popular video game insider off Twitter

It’s been a sad week for journalists who use Twitter to receive and share news thanks to a series of actions by the site’s new owner Elon Musk. In the last four days, users of the app have watched Musk spread misinformation about a leading political family, suggest a $20 verification badge, and cause a mass exodus of users. Now, one of gaming’s most well-known journalists has left Twitter for good.

Nibel, known by the Twitter handle @Nibellion, announced earlier that he would be leaving the website immediately. Not only is he leaving Twitter, but he will also be ending his Patreon that he recently started, getting out of gaming coverage entirely. Nibel posted a post on each platform, saying on Twitter “I’ve made the decision to focus my time and energy elsewhere and move on.”

Screengrab via Twitter

On Patreon, he goes into a little more detail about his reasoning for leaving gaming coverage behind. While he gives partial credit to the fact that he doesn’t think this work will ever prove profitable, thanks to the lack of recurring subscribers to his Patreon. As for why he’s leaving Twitter, Nibel pointed toward Musk’s recent takeover as a reason.

“Then there is the elephant in the room which is the platform itself. I don’t think that Twitter has yet experienced good leadership, and this trend will not change with Musk either,” Nibel said. “I do not trust the platform. I do not trust Musk and his seemingly infinite immaturity.”

Screengrab via Patreon

This follows after many celebrities and other popular figures have had negative opinions of the way Elon Musk has been running the company in just the last few days. While Nibel said that he doesn’t think Twitter will fall apart instantly, it seems Musk is hellbent on making some of the most confusing business decisions that the site has ever seen, which could lead the world’s richest man to break his new toy.