Elden Ring will have a jazz concert with award-winning musicians

A Night in the Lands Between will be broadcasted on Dec. 3.

FromSoftware’s masterpiece Elden Ring will receive a special concert from its soundtrack called Elden Ring: A Night in the Lands Between. Two renowned jazz musicians will be responsible for the journey to the Lands Between through Jazz on Dec. 3.

The event is a collaboration between Bandai Namco and jazz artist Kenny Garrett and trumpeter Takuya Kuroda. The show will be held at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood, “a truly iconic venue in the heart of Hollywood” and fans will be able to watch it in person or remotely via live stream or VOD. Two performances will be held, the first will take place at 8pm CT while the second will take place at 12am CT.

Bandai released a trailer for the event that features the participation of the musicians involved commenting on their experiences.

“The music of Elden Ring, to me it’s huge sounding. Like, the melodies are huge, the orchestra is huge, and it’s dark,” Kuroda said. “Elden Ring is going to be something different than I have done before,” Garrett said.

This collaboration is the start of a promising opportunity to see Elden Ring’s grandiose dark and epic soundtrack adapted to the versatile style of vibrant sound and the improvisations of great jazz artists.

To attend the event taking place in Los Angeles, fans have a few ticket options to choose from. The event’s website says that access to the live stream and video-on-demand is only available to those in the U.S.

The simplest ticket option is the video-on-demand option called Golden Rune, which is available for $15. The live stream has a “Furled Finger” ticket which costs $25 to access the live stream and the $50 “Host of Fingers” ticket which adds a commemorative ticket and the digital soundtrack.

Those who have the chance to go to the venue have the option of $75, “Tarnished” just for admission to the show. The $125 “Demigod” ticket comes with admission and adds a t-shirt, poster, and digital soundtrack. Finally, those who want the most out of the experience can purchase the “Elden Lord” ticket, which costs $200 and comes with event admission, dinner, an exclusive t-shirt, a commemorative ticket, a poster, a digital soundtrack, and VIP seats.

For more information, visit the official Elden Ring: A Night in the Lands Between website.