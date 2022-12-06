Elden Ring trailer confirms co-op campaigns and PvP colosseum battles coming in major update

After nearly a year of basking in the glory of Elden Ring and experiencing everything the game has to offer, it seems like the game will be getting its first major content update. Following numerous balance patches scattered across the year, Elden Ring’s first new additions to the game come in the form of the new Colosseum update.

Poised to launch on Dec. 7, the Colosseum update is FromSoftware’s first free DLC addition to the game. Players have long since theorized the use of all the empty colosseum arenas around the Lands Between and got no concrete answer for them. In the following months since the game’s initial launch, data miners revealed the existence of several Sites of Grace within these seemingly empty buildings. This made no sense, until today.

Bandai Namco confirmed the nature of the colosseum arenas in its hot new update trailer. The trailer depicts several players roaming the Lands Between in co-op mode while also entering these giant colosseums for a bit of PvP action. Mass PvP mode is something players have been requesting for quite a while and it seems like the day is finally here.

The Sites of Grace in these colosseums that were previously investigated make a lot more sense now. From what we know so far, we can speculate that these Sites of Grace will be used to respawn players who fight and die in these arena battles. How far the scope of these battles can reach is something we don’t know yet, but we will keep you updated with more details as they become available.