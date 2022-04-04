Elden Ring Patch 1.03.3 fixes Starscourge Radahn bug

Elden Ring Patch 1.03.3 is now available, featuring a small update that addresses the bug causing some of the Starscourge Radahn attacks to be reduced.

Starscourge Radahn is a massive demigod that be can found in Caelid through Redmane Castle. Players must activate the Radahn Festival first or they can use the Grand Lift of Dectus to reach the boss. Elden Ring players must defeat this boss for one of the endings of the game, and most players will likely encounter this enemy in their travels.

Regulation file update 1.03.3 for #ELDENRING is available now: it fixes a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss "Starscourge Radahn" in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced.

A bug previously caused some of the damage from Starscourge Radahn’s attacks to be reduced, making it slightly easier to defeat the powerful enemy. Patch 1.03.3 addresses this bug, meaning players will need to be more careful the next time they take on Radahn.

Beating Starscourge Radahn impacts a few storylines and NPCs, so make sure it’s the right choice for your playthrough. But exploring the Lands Between without knowing what is going on is half the fun, so consider defeating the boss and dealing with the changes later. You can’t summon Spirit Ashes in this fight, but you can summon the help of other players and use Torrent to move around fast.

Patch 1.03.3 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam. Players must download the patch before they can continue playing Elden Ring.