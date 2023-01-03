Elden Ring nabs another Game of the Year accolade from 2022 Steam Awards

Just how many Game of the Year awards can one game get?

Elden Ring has won Steam’s community-driven Game of the Year award.

FromSoftware’s critically-acclaimed game, which came out in February 2022, beat out other beloved titles like God of War and indie darling Stray to take the top spot. Elden Ring also won the Best Game You Suck At award, which is given to games that players find difficult yet rewarding. The game has dominated the 2022 awards circuit, winning a reportedly record-breaking 324 Game of the Year awards across media publications and gaming communities alike.

Congratulations to ELDEN RING for winning Game of the Year in the 2022 Steam Awards🎉



Full list of winners and categories below: https://t.co/eSgcvJSJUu — Steam (@Steam) January 3, 2023

Game of the Year is only one of several awards given out by Valve’s Steam platform at the end of each year. Collectively known as the Steam Awards, they allow Steam users to nominate and vote on games across a variety of categories that range from serious, like Most Innovative Gameplay, to silly, like Best Game You Suck At. New to the category list this year is Best Game on the Go, which honors titles that perform well on Valve’s Steam Deck hardware. Last year’s Steam Awards Game of the Year award went to Resident Evil Village.

Steam Awards 2022 winners

Game of the Year

Elden Ring

VR Game of the Year

Hitman 3

Labor of Love

Cyberpunk 2077

Better With Friends

Raft

Outstanding Visual Style

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Most Innovative Gameplay

Stray

Best Game You Suck At

Elden Ring

Best Soundtrack

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

God of War

Sit Back and Relax

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Best Game on the Go

Death Stranding Director’s Cut