Elden Ring nabs another Game of the Year accolade from 2022 Steam Awards

Elden Ring has won Steam’s community-driven Game of the Year award.
FromSoftware’s critically-acclaimed game, which came out in February 2022, beat out other beloved titles like God of War and indie darling Stray to take the top spot. Elden Ring also won the Best Game You Suck At award, which is given to games that players find difficult yet rewarding. The game has dominated the 2022 awards circuit, winning a reportedly record-breaking 324 Game of the Year awards across media publications and gaming communities alike.
Game of the Year is only one of several awards given out by Valve’s Steam platform at the end of each year. Collectively known as the Steam Awards, they allow Steam users to nominate and vote on games across a variety of categories that range from serious, like Most Innovative Gameplay, to silly, like Best Game You Suck At. New to the category list this year is Best Game on the Go, which honors titles that perform well on Valve’s Steam Deck hardware. Last year’s Steam Awards Game of the Year award went to Resident Evil Village.
Steam Awards 2022 winners
Game of the Year
Elden Ring
VR Game of the Year
Hitman 3
Labor of Love
Cyberpunk 2077
Better With Friends
Raft
Outstanding Visual Style
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Most Innovative Gameplay
Stray
Best Game You Suck At
Elden Ring
Best Soundtrack
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
Outstanding Story-Rich Game
God of War
Sit Back and Relax
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Best Game on the Go
Death Stranding Director’s Cut