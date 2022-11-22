Elden Ring is getting a board game adaptation—and it’s already fully funded

FromSoftware’s popular action-adventure game, Elden Ring, is getting a board game adaptation by board game creators Steamforged Games. Launched on Nov. 22, Steamforged’s Kickstarter has already been fully funded, reaching $700,000 in less than one hour.

Elden Ring is undoubtedly one of the most popular games of the year. FromSoftware’s latest venture has seen both commercial and critical success, recently receiving seven nominations in The Game Awards 2022. Players seem eager to return to The Lands Between in whatever form they can since a board game project by Steamforged Games rapidly saw actualization on Kickstarter.

Steamforged Games announced the Kickstarter’s launch today at 11am CT. Crashing the website’s servers mere moments later, fans flooded Kickstarter to show their support. Only one hour later, Steamforged boasted that the board game adaptation of Elden Ring was fully funded in less than 10 minutes. At time of writing, Elden Ring: The Board Game is currently at over $800,000 raised and seems on track to hit over $1 million before the Kickstarter closes in 10 days.

Thanks to thousands of Tarnished (and counting), ELDEN RING: The Board Game is funded in less than 10 minutes and continues to climb! https://t.co/mEYpCSZdsE#ELDENRING #ELDENRINGboardgame pic.twitter.com/ri2uE4QyM2 — Steamforged Games (@SteamforgedLtd) November 22, 2022

Elden Ring: The Board Game promises open-world exploration akin to the actual video game, as well as a challenging, dice-less combat system meant for multiple players. Though Elden Ring shocked fans with the sheer size of its map, Elden Ring: The Board Game currently seems to only capture Limgrave, the first major region and dungeon players experience in the game itself.

Steamforged has produced several board game adaptations of wildly popular video games; this is not even the first time it has worked on a FromSoftware title. The company has produced board game versions of Dark Souls, Resident Evil 3, and Horizon Zero Dawn, with Elden Ring now being its latest venture.

The Kickstarter is currently still available to contribute toward, though there is no word yet on when fans can expect to see the official launch of Elden Ring: The Board Game.