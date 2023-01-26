EA’s new Monster Hunter-like Wild Hearts is looking better by the day

A newly-released gameplay video of the upcoming monster hunting game Wild Hearts offers an exciting look at what players can expect out of the new IP.

The Monster Hunter comparisons are inevitable, and readily apparent after watching any amount of the gameplay for the upcoming co-op title. But it’s also looking unique enough to stand on its own massive hindlegs.

Fall down seven times, stand up eight. ⚔️ #PlayWildHearts



Watch new gameplay footage of the fierce Golden Tempest against three resilient hunters in WILD HEARTS! pic.twitter.com/x3XviPeUT0 — WILD HEARTS (@playWildHearts) January 26, 2023

Described as “a unique twist on the hunting genre, where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself,” potential Wild Hearts fans got a new look at a monster called Golden Tempest in the new footage.

In the gameplay preview released this morning, the player characters use several different kinds of gadgets and weapons to take on the massive creature. There’s even a gizmo that instantly builds a wall for players to take cover behind, a la Fortnite.

In Wild Hearts, players “harness nature’s energy” with something called the Karakuri, which “can be shaped into many forms,” according to EA. “With them, you can set traps, react to attackers, and deliver devastating damage to the mighty Kemono. But you can build as well as destroy. Gathering resources, training, and swift travel are just a few of the Karakuri’s many constructive uses.”

It certainly seems like fans of Monster Hunter could have a new hit on their hands with Wild Hearts, which takes firm inspiration from the classic Capcom franchise and looks to add something new with its unique twist on the genre.

Wild Hearts is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Feb. 17.