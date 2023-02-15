Early backlash sees Wild Hearts getting patched before it is even released

Wild Hearts is EA’s attempt at the monster-hunting genre made popular by the decades-long Monster Hunter series. Wild Hearts boasts updated visuals and faster-paced combat as part of the appeal over the most recent MH games. The game was released three days early on EA Play and Xbox Game Pass, but some players who got in early were hating on the visuals so much that it got patched.

As first reported by GamesRadar, the community reaction to the game’s visuals hasn’t been favorable in the last couple of days of the early access. Many of the posts shared in the community comment on how blurry the game is, claiming that the visuals appear “muddy” in places. The replies and comments on these posts suggest that it’s the game’s performance on all devices and not a settings issue.

But a post from one of the developers in the subreddit says the devs are trying to improve the performance of the game. The user, who goes by wolf_hands, said “we have a patch coming next week that addresses a CPU bottleneck problem the team discovered.” Apparently, this has been causing issues in mid to high-range CPUs, which could be to blame for poor performance.

The developer said that any users who are having a hard time should submit a diagnostic to the support team through a provided link. The Google Form gives players a full explanation of how to provide information about how they’re running the game. It seems to be such a pervasive issue that the developer needs to create a whole form for all the people experiencing the problem.

With the patch supposedly coming next week, it seems that these visual issues won’t be resolved until after the game officially releases. This will likely not be viewed favorably by early players who experience any poor visual bugs.