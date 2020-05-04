EA to host its EA Play event digitally next month

EA’s annual E3 event, EA Play, will take place digitally next month, the company announced today.

EA Play is the publisher’s opportunity each June to showcase new games and world premieres, as well as show off gameplay for its annual titles like Madden and FIFA.

EA Play Live goes digital in 2020!

See you on June 11th at 4pm PST… World premieres, news and more! https://t.co/ShTNzjqJ3D pic.twitter.com/xqmYfGBWfs — Electronic Arts #stayandplay (@EA) May 4, 2020

This year’s event should be a big one, considering the new consoles that are releasing at the end of the year. The event could feature some big surprise titles for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

You can expect the same old games to be present, like Madden and FIFA. But EA could have some new Star Wars games up its sleeve, as well, along with anything new coming in the Apex Legends or Titanfall universe.

EA Play obviously can’t take place in person at E3 this year since the event was canceled, along with basically everything else in the gaming industry, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s EA Play takes place on June 11 at 6pm CT and it’s all online.