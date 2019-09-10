EA Sports to release FIFA 20 demo today

Most fans thought that the FIFA 20 demo version was going to be released on Sept. 12, but EA Sports has decided to make it available today.

It’s unclear why the company did this, but it might be because of Konami launching the full version of PES 2020 today. This would allow EA to steal as much of the game’s hype as possible.

Nonetheless, FIFA fans will be thrilled to play the demo version a couple of days earlier than expected. EA announced the 100 best players in the game yesterday and you’ll be able to test some of them in the demo.

The teams confirmed for the demo include Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund. You’ll also be able to play with them in FIFA‘s new mode, the VOLTA street football mode.

The FIFA 20 demo is expected to go live at 9am CT. It’ll be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. This year, the demo won’t be available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3, however.