EA Sports PGA Tour will have 30 golf courses at launch, and we have all of them

EA is bringing back golf into its arsenal of sports games with the announced launch of EA Sports PGA Tour this March. With this being the first installment of the renowned series in eight years, its various features are all being looked at through a thick lens. Fans have waited a long time, so the game better be good. If the golf courses available at launch are anything to go by, it won’t be good, it will be fantastic.
In an age where live services and day-one patches are the norm, receiving a finished product on the day of release has become a relic of the past. Not saying EA Sports PGA Tour will achieve such a miracle, we can’t know two months in advance, but we’re receiving good vibes from the assortment of golf courses prepared for launch day.
EA is opening the big bag to give us a grand total of 30 courses ready to play on day one of release. The variety of courses is staggering. You’ll be hard-pressed not to find a course to your liking. There are the mandatory classics, St. Andrews Old Course and Augusta National, for the traditionalists. There are stunning seaside views of Pebble Beach, Torrey Pines, and Tara Iti, for those who thrive on visuals. There are the demanding waters of TPC Sawgrass, for the hardcore golfers, as well as many more famous courses scattered around the world.
Every golf course included in EA Sports PGA Tour at launch
- Augusta National
- St. Andrews Old Course
- Pebble Beach
- The Country Club
- Southern Hills
- TPC Sawgrass
- Evian Resort
- East Lake
- Wilmington Country Club
- TPC Boston
- TPC Southwind
- Teeth of the Dog
- TPC Scottsdale
- Tara Iti
- Whistling Straits
- The Ocean Course of Klawah
- Chambers Bay
- Wolf Creek
- Liberty National
- Bay Hill
- Riviera Country Club
- PGA WEST
- Quail Hollow
- Torrey Pines
- Banff Springs
- Top of the Rock
- Bandon Dunes
- Harbour Town
That day-one patch is still not out of the question, but we have to give EA its flowers here. Simply reading through the names of these courses is shiver-inducing, who knows what bodily reactions will come from playing on all of them at launch.
Despite the already impressive selection of courses, we fully expect more to be added at a later point under one format or another.