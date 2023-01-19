EA Sports PGA Tour will have 30 golf courses at launch, and we have all of them

EA is bringing back golf into its arsenal of sports games with the announced launch of EA Sports PGA Tour this March. With this being the first installment of the renowned series in eight years, its various features are all being looked at through a thick lens. Fans have waited a long time, so the game better be good. If the golf courses available at launch are anything to go by, it won’t be good, it will be fantastic.

In an age where live services and day-one patches are the norm, receiving a finished product on the day of release has become a relic of the past. Not saying EA Sports PGA Tour will achieve such a miracle, we can’t know two months in advance, but we’re receiving good vibes from the assortment of golf courses prepared for launch day.

EA is opening the big bag to give us a grand total of 30 courses ready to play on day one of release. The variety of courses is staggering. You’ll be hard-pressed not to find a course to your liking. There are the mandatory classics, St. Andrews Old Course and Augusta National, for the traditionalists. There are stunning seaside views of Pebble Beach, Torrey Pines, and Tara Iti, for those who thrive on visuals. There are the demanding waters of TPC Sawgrass, for the hardcore golfers, as well as many more famous courses scattered around the world.

Every golf course included in EA Sports PGA Tour at launch

Augusta National

St. Andrews Old Course

Pebble Beach

The Country Club

Southern Hills

TPC Sawgrass

Evian Resort

East Lake

Wilmington Country Club

TPC Boston

TPC Southwind

Teeth of the Dog

TPC Scottsdale

Tara Iti

Whistling Straits

The Ocean Course of Klawah

Chambers Bay

Wolf Creek

Liberty National

Bay Hill

Riviera Country Club

PGA WEST

Quail Hollow

Torrey Pines

Banff Springs

Top of the Rock

Bandon Dunes

Harbour Town

That day-one patch is still not out of the question, but we have to give EA its flowers here. Simply reading through the names of these courses is shiver-inducing, who knows what bodily reactions will come from playing on all of them at launch.

Despite the already impressive selection of courses, we fully expect more to be added at a later point under one format or another.