We seldom associate wintertime with EA Sports game launches. The EA subsidiary is usually busy with releases in late summer and early spring, when Madden NFL and FIFA games, respectively, are being launched. The return of the EA Sports PGA Tour changes all that, though. Excitement is brewing and we can get it to boil with concrete details on the new game’s release date, editions, playable platforms, and, lastly, its price.

The fans are ready for some new PGA Tour goodness, and based on the information we’ve received from EA, so is the publisher. All of the key elements around the official launch have been made crystal clear and, thankfully, the wait won’t be long.

When is the EA Sports PGA Tour release date?

EA Sports PGA Tour is launching worldwide on March 24, 2023. On one hand, that’s still a whole two months away. On the other, it’s been nearly eight years since we last got to enjoy a fresh golf video game from EA, so we see the glass half-full on this one.

On which platforms can you play EA Sports PGA Tour?

This is where PC gamers are allowed to jump from their chair. EA Sports PGA Tour will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. We mentioned the eight-year-long wait for a new EA golfing experience, but those are the numbers for consoles. PC was not invited to the last three EA PGA Tour parties, which means they’ve been waiting for closer to 12 years to hit their virtual balls into virtual holes.

Unsurprisingly, last-generation consoles are excluded from the platform list.

How much does EA Sports PGA Tour cost?

The price you’ll have to pay for EA Sports PGA Tour depends on the edition you purchase. EA has announced there will be two different versions of the game, a Standard Edition and a Digital Deluxe Edition. It’s not yet clear what exactly the Deluxe Edition will contain, but we do know it will come at a sizable premium.

The pricing for EA Sports PGA Tour is as follows:

EA Sports PGA Tour Standard Edition – $69.99

EA Sports PGA Tour Digital Deluxe Edition – $84.99

We expect to find out the perks of the Deluxe Edition as soon as EA Sports PGA Tour pre-orders are open, which should happen in the coming days.