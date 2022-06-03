EA pledges ‘unwavering support’ for trans, women’s rights following internal uproar

EA employees had threatened to walk out.

The EA logo.
Image via Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, the parent company of Respawn Entertainment, Maxis, and several other game developers, has released a statement supporting women’s rights and transgender rights.

The company posted an image on its official Twitter account that reads, “As a company, we are united that Trans Rights are Human Rights. Women’s Rights are Human Rights. Our support is unwavering for our people, our players, and our LGBTQ+ communities.”

The tweet also included a link to a blog post that explains the company’s thoughts on Pride month and details plans to support the LGBTQ+ community. The statement comes after a May 24 internal meeting in which EA reportedly said it would not take a public stance on these issues until the message has a “consistent perspective.”

Earlier this week, EA’s silence was mired in controversy. The company’s refusal to take a public stance in favor of trans rights and the right to abortion prompted employees to threaten to walk out.

“Just slapping a rainbow on our logo in June without any broader action will be unacceptable,” an EA employee said in a Slack message.

The company responded with an internal email detailing its goals and social media expectations for employees during Pride month, but many believed the company needed to make a public statement in the wake of anti-abortion and anti-trans laws springing up across the US.

Not all employees were following EA’s initial silence. Respawn head Vince Zampella posted a tweet calling for trans rights and commending Respawn’s growth “on the principles of diversity, equality, and inclusion.”

Lyndsay Pearson, VP of franchise creative for The Sims at Maxis, tweeted a similar statement on the same day. The next day, the official Respawn account tweeted an image of Apex Legends‘ LGBTQ+ characters alongside the statement “Trans rights are human rights.”