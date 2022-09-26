E3 makes 2023 dates official with an impending video games show war brewing

E3 is coming back in 2023, and now, fans finally have dates on when, exactly, one of the biggest shows in gaming will make its long-awaited return. E3 2023 is scheduled to start on June 13 next year, and it will feature a split schedule that will target both industry business representatives and the general public.

Taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the newest edition of E3 will have business days from June 13 to 15. The general public portion of the convention will open up to those who wish to attend on June 15 until the convention’s final day, June 16.

The Hype starts now. 👀#E32023 will take place in person from June 13-16 in the Los Angeles Convention Center with separated business and consumer days and areas.



More details here: https://t.co/VJc1R7gvrB pic.twitter.com/cHiNgYHjok — E3 (@E3) September 26, 2022

When the convention opens up its doors to a wider audience for the final two days of the event, it will include the customary booths for gamers to test out games, talk to developers and game reps, and check out new titles. There will also be a theater featuring “deep-dive looks at highly anticipated titles,” which will most likely dominate the portions of the event that will be streamed online.

Of course, the elephant in the room when it comes to next year’s E3 and its scheduling is how it will coincide with Summer Game Fest 2023, which is also supposed to take place in Los Angeles in June. Much like E3’s plans for next year, Summer Game Fest will be a hybrid digital and in-person event. Unlike E3, however, Summer Game Fest will most likely retain Geoff Keighley, who formerly hosted events and streams at E3.

Even if the two conventions take place on separate weekends, it will be difficult for the two video game shows not to compete for attention both from viewers and attendees who want new game news and the attention of developers who are interested in participating in one of the shows.

Regardless, E3 will finally return to its stages and booths in person for the first time in four years when the show opens next June. And with it, a new competition for gaming news begins.