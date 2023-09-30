Dying Light 2 roadmap promises nightmare difficulty, weapon dismantling, and new missions

Dying Light 2 Stay Human has come a long way since its release. It has gained several new features, such as a new in-game currency, new animations, new toggles, and more. Now, Techland has released a new trailer via IGN showcasing the game’s latest roadmap, and it confirms that a slew of new content is on the way.

Techland has done a great job supporting Dying Light 2 with several quality-of-life updates, bug fixes, and, most importantly, new features and crossovers. Recent patches added new knife animations, Dying Light Points (the game’s new premium currency), an option to skip the prologue, an option to reduce or increase gore levels, a Payday crossover, and more.

Now, the developer has showcased an updated roadmap presented by Dying Light franchise director Tymon Smektala, and it confirms that even more content and features are coming this fall and winter.

The roadmap includes new co-op missions, Board Quests, a Tower Raid, replayable GRE anomalies, new enemy varieties, new finishers, and a new Nightmare difficulty mode. It also reveals that players will soon be able to dismantle gear and mods and repair their weapons. New weapons are coming, including one called the Scorpio, and there will be new knife and polearm weapon types, new elemental effects, new firearms, and more.

The trailer reveals that there will also be new graphics options, like a FOV slider on the Xbox Series S and a bloom on/off switch. Lastly, the game will also receive new quality of life updates like text chat and cross-gen saves along with the upcoming Halloween and winter events. Specific release dates for the upcoming content have yet to be revealed.

It’s clear Techland aims to keep Dying Light 2 going for quite some time, and judging by all the upcoming content shown off so far, players have a lot to look forward to.

