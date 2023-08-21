Dying Light 2 adding premium currency following Tencent acquisition

Dying Light 2’s in-game shop is adding a currency called DL Points to “buy skin bundles at a better price and without leaving the game.” Techland assured players on Aug. 17 they can ignore DL Points if they don’t want to engage with the cosmetic shop. This means story DLC won’t be purchasable using points.

Techland will allow transactions of cosmetic purchases to occur without currency on all platforms except PS4/5. DLC bundles are going to be delisted from the PlayStation Store when the update goes live. Though there are plans to enact similar changes in all systems in the future.

Dying Light 2 currently has 11 cosmetic bundles, one of which is a crossover with The Walking Dead. Techland is giving everyone 500 DL Points to incentivize purchases on the new in-game store. The devs have also expressed interest in creating community events that use the currency as a reward. One thing to note is that the points will not be transferable across different platforms.

Details surrounding the price of DL Points have not been disclosed but Techland says “a vast majority of the bundles can be bought cheaper.” It won’t be long before we find out as the in-game shop will be introduced in the next update.

Players have shared their disappointment with lighthearted memes mocking the upcoming changes. The Dying Light Reddit community is drawing comparisons with free-to-play titles that often use predatory tactics to nickel and dime their player base.

Many of these unfavorable comparisons include Tencent titles, which is interesting as the Chinese tech giant recently purchased Techland. It paints a clear picture that players don’t trust the new live-service elements being integrated into this year-old single-player experience.

