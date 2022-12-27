Dwarf Fortress has been in development for over 20 years and is one of the most intricately designed games on the internet. Whether it’s the deep and complex stories generated about random dwarves throughout your colony or even the number of teeth your dwarves have, unimaginable care was put into the hit title by Zach and Tarn Adams.

But with this intricacy inevitably comes confusion among players about certain aspects of the game. One of these somewhat confusing features is Floor Fungus.

If you’re curious about what this harmless yellow fungus does and how you can get it in Dwarf Fortress, here’s everything you need to know.

What does Floor Fungus do?

Floor Fungus is a harmless but helpful object in Dwarf Fortress. The yellowish fungus looks similar to cave moss and can be found while searching through caves. This fungus will immediately begin spreading once exposed to air, but don’t worry if it starts to take over your colony: Floor Fungus can actually be a handy food source for some of your animals.

How to get Floor Fungus

Floor Fungus can be found in any cave and it looks similar to cave moss but with a yellowish color. Once Floor Fungus has been exposed to air, it will immediately begin spreading. If you wish to stop the spread, you can burn or cut it, but you could instead make use of the object.

To get the most out of your Floor Fungus in Dwarf Fortress, create a pasture around the fungus and assign some animals to graze there. Floor Fungus is a helpful and self-sufficient food source for animals. But be mindful that larger animals might eat through your Floor Fungus supplies faster than the fungus can replenish itself.