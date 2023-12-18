DrLupo wants Build Against Cancer to hit $25M raised for St. Jude by 2033—and it might smash that goal

DrLupo’s Build Against Cancer fundraising event has set a goal to donate $25 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to prove that gaming does good.

Build Against Cancer, a yearly event where DrLupo and other content creators stream and raise funds for the hospital that treats and houses children affected by cancer and other diseases, has already raised $14.5 million thus far and St. Jude believes the $25 million goal will be reached “handily by 2033.”

Gaming does good with DrLupo and others involved. Screenshot by Dot Esports via DrLupo on YouTube

“We are delighted to once again host Build Against Cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This new pledge is a huge step to accelerate the ongoing efforts by St. Jude to help more of the 400,000 children around the world with cancer and other life-threatening diseases each year. We are forever grateful for DrLupo and MrsDrLupo for their innovative fundraising and dedication to the kids of St. Jude.”

DrLupo’s charitable endeavors began with GCX, a yearly gaming convention that began as a meet-up between Destiny content creators and their fans way back in 2015 and has blossomed into a huge fundraising event each year. In 2017’s event, DrLupo was introduced to St. Jude, and the partnership has grown ever since.

“As always, we’re honored to be at St. Jude for a chance to be part of something bigger than ourselves,” DrLupo said. “Reaching $25M by 2033 is easily achievable when we combine our communities! Gaming consistently shows that coming together for good, showing selflessness and generosity, and having fun while doing it is possible. That’s what we try to capture for every Build Against Cancer.”

As part of the news, DrLupo announced that all donors to both GCX and Build Against Cancer will have an entire floor of a new housing facility dedicated to them as a wonderful gesture to every generous gamer who has helped St. Jude over the past few years.

“The entire third floor of this building is going to be dedicated to both BAC and GCX, specifically focusing on every single one of you that has donated,” DrLupo said.

Years of community support, solidified forever at @stjude.



As always, thank you for everything you all have done to support a cause so close to my heart.



For being a positive force in gaming.



And for being part of something bigger than yourselves. ♥️💜 pic.twitter.com/DXi7V8eyDh — DrLupo (@DrLupo) December 18, 2023

Alongside fellow streamers such as MrsDrLupo, BrickinNick, Bricks ‘O’ Brian, Darkness429, actionjaxon, Aims, FabTV, ThePoolshark, and Triple_G, DrLupo has proven time and time again to be a charitable, thoughtful, and hardworking streamer who uses his community and prowess within the world of streaming in incredible ways.

And to be honest, we could use more streamers like him and others who have contributed to BAC and GCX throughout the years.