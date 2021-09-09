DreamHack Atlanta postponed until 2022 due to COVID

A full schedule of global DreamHack events for 2022 will be released at the end of the year.

DreamHack Atlanta, previously scheduled to run from Nov. 12 to 14 as an in-person event, will be postponed to 2022 as a result of the current world health situation, which has deteriorated with the spread of COVID-19’s Delta variant.

DreamHack is a worldwide gaming convention where the attendees can experience professional and amateur esports tournaments, participate in the bring your own computer (BYOC) LAN party, and take part in several activities, including expos and live music. The festivals have been deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic and its esports tournaments have transitioned to an online format since last year.

Due to the global situation and uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, the decision has been made to postpone DH Atlanta.



We miss you and hosting amazing offline events, but health and safety will always have top priority 🧡



More info ℹ️ https://t.co/iaqN47EkUP pic.twitter.com/5ga5LwvLuD — DreamHack (@DreamHack) September 9, 2021

“All of us at DreamHack stay committed to providing our fans and followers with great experiences, even if it needs to continue in an alternate format for now,” DreamHack’s vice president of festivals Bas Bruinekool said in an official statement. “We know this decision is heartbreaking, but these are extraordinary times all over the world. The safety and health of everyone involved has never been more important to us than now.”

DreamHack Atlanta was meant to be the first in-person DreamHack event since Anaheim in February 2020.

Although DreamHack hasn’t set up a new date for the Atlanta event, the company will release the full schedule of global festivals for 2022 on Dec. 9, the official DreamHack day, and certainly hopes that the world health situation is in a better place so its in-person events can take place again.