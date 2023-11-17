Fans of the upcoming Capcom title Dragon’s Dogma 2 are in for a treat after the gaming giant said today a livestream for the game will be held later this month, showcasing new gameplay reveals.

A 22-second teaser was posted by the game’s official Twitter account on Nov. 17. The first part of the clip showed some shots from the game, with Grigori the giant red dragon being one of the monsters revealed. The latter part of the teaser then unveiled that a 15-minute livestream showcase for the game will be taking place on Nov. 28 at 3pm CT. It will be hosted by director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi on the CapcomUSA Twitch channel and DragonsDogma YouTube channel.

Aside from the new gameplay reveals, a lot of things can be expected from the showcase. This includes the possible reveal of the game’s release date since there is still no definite timetable about when Dragon’s Dogma 2 will become available.

Reports, however, have suggested Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been rated in Saudi Arabia, implying that the game’s release might not be far off. A recent investor Q&A report by Capcom also mentioned that the company has an “unannounced major title” scheduled for release before March 2024, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 could be a possible contender for that.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was first revealed through a short trailer in May during a PlayStation event. Itsuno also added some information about the game following its reveal, highlighted by the claim that Dragon’s Dogma 2’s world will be “roughly four times” bigger than the original title. You can visit the game’s official website to learn more.