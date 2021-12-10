Dragonguard Horus is now available in Smite through Prime Gaming

Smite is at it again with another beautiful skin. And this one is coming to you for free as long as you have Amazon Prime.

With the holiday season upon us, odds are you’ve been purchasing plenty of gifts for your loved ones. The odds also likely favor the notion that some of those gifts were purchased through Amazon. If you’re one of the estimated 200 million people who have Amazon Prime, your stocking could be stuffed with a free Smite skin.

Defend your allies when you go To The Skies as Dragonguard Horus, available to claim now as a @PrimeGaming reward!



⚡ https://t.co/4OougsLsHI pic.twitter.com/4jvxICCeb4 — SMITE (@SMITEGame) December 9, 2021

Dragonguard Horus turns the Egyptian icon into a winged half-dragon man who looks like a creature from Arthurian legend. Those who have played Horus will know he’s a Warrior-type god who likes to get up close and personal when he deals damage. This new dragon-themed skin will have your opponents fleeing back home to the comfort of the shire.

If you’ve never claimed a skin with Prime Gaming before, don’t worry: It’s easy. All you’ll need to do is visit this page. Once there, click the claim button just above the icon that shows Dragonguard Horus. Once you’ve done so, you’ll have on-screen instructions that walk you through linking your Amazon and Smite accounts. Congratulations, you just got a free skin.

Smite regularly produces skins for Prime Gaming, so be sure to keep an eye out for future surprises. Last month, players were able to claim Retro Raphael Loki, a skin inspired by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. There are sure to be more Prime Gaming skins coming down the pipeline.