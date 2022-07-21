Dragon Ball: The Breakers set to release in October, closed test registration now open

The asymmetric multiplayer genre is one of the best ideas for the series.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers, the asymmetrical multiplayer survival game set in the Dragon Ball: The Xenoverse universe, will officially launch on Oct. 14, 2022, Bandai Namco announced today.

The release date was accompanied by a new trailer for the game, which showed off a new Raider coming to the villain’s side, Frieza.

The title will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and will be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be available in three different editions:

The Special Edition is available to pre-order physically and digitally at a later date. It will contain the whole game as well as the Special Edition Pack with a Customisable costume, the “Two-Handed Good” victory pose, and the “Dragon (Yellow)” vehicle skin. Pre-orders for this edition will also unlock the “Android 18 Transphere” and “Scouter (Blue)” accessories.

The Limited Edition will be exclusive to the Bandai Namco Store. In addition to the Special Edition content, the Limited Edition will have a Steelbook, three Raider stickers, and the Cell Shell Figure, as well as the “Potara (Green)” in-game accessory, which is a timed exclusive Bandai Namco Store bonus.

The Standard Edition will be a digital download only and will contain the game. Pre-orders for this edition will unlock the “Android 18 Transphere” with the “Wall Kick” skill and the “Scouter (Blue)” accessory.

This new title in the series will see a team of seven Survivors trying to escape a Raider. The Raiders could be some of the main antagonists in the franchise and will have access to the overwhelming power and increasingly powerful evolutions to hunt down and defeat the Survivors.

Survivors, on the other hand, are ordinary civilians who must use various gadgets, such as the Transpheres that grant Super Warriors powers, to escape the space-time prison they find themselves in.

Bandai Namco announced that players who want to experience Dragon Ball: The Breakers before launch can do so via a closed network test taking place on Aug. 6 and 7 on all platforms. To do so, it is necessary to register by accessing this page. It will be possible to play as one of seven survivors with the Oolong and Bulma skins available, as well as Cell or Frieza, the latest Raider announced.

The closed network test will be available at the following times:

Aug. 5 from 9pm CT to 1am CT

Aug. 6 from 7am CT to 11am CT

Aug. 6 from 1pm CT to 5pm CT

Aug. 6 from 9pm CT to 13am CT

More information for the Open Beta Test is yet to be revealed. For more information on Dragon Ball: The Breakers visit the official website.