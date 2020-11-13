Dozens reportedly held hostage at Ubisoft Montreal offices

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Quebec news network TVA nouvelles has reported that there’s a possible hostage situation at video game developer Ubisoft Montreal today.

The Police Montreal Twitter account asked people to avoid the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur, claiming police operation is in progress.

DERNIÈRE HEURE | Un groupe de suspects tiendraient des dizaines de personnes en otage, vendredi après-midi, à Montréal, dans un bâtiment qui abrite les locaux de la compagnie Ubisoft, sur le boulevard Saint-Laurent https://t.co/wrwYBoebWN pic.twitter.com/pKn9qCfO36 — TVA nouvelles (@tvanouvelles) November 13, 2020

“A group of suspects would hold dozens of people hostage, Friday afternoon, in Montreal, in a building that houses the offices of the Ubisoft company,” a translation of TVA nouvelles’ tweet reads.

Bystanders with unverified Twitter accounts are sharing footage that appears to show police activity in the area.

TVA nouvelles reported that many employees have taken refuge on the roof of the building and barricaded the doors.

An Ubisoft Montreal employee claims she and her team are safe and “going home.” But her colleagues in the next building are “still stuck.”

I’m safe, team here is safe, going home. — Anouk Wolf-Kissed Total Landscaping (@Valskuiken) November 13, 2020

Heavily armed officers are reportedly preparing to breach the building, according to a local news video.

#Montreal #mtl #spvm

Additional tactical officers from the SPVM Groupe d’Intervention moving into position.



Officers preparing to breach.



📷: LCN / TVA pic.twitter.com/XuA5jBd9ol — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) November 13, 2020

This article will be updated as the story develops.