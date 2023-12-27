Dot GOTY: Racing Game of the Year 2023

This article is part of Dot Esports’ Game of the Year 2023 series. The Dot Esports team have voted for their favorite games this year across a range of genres, including sports, indie, and fighting games. You can check out the other winners here.

It’s been quite a year for racing fans as we’ve seen a variety of releases ranging from authentic racing simulators to frenetic arcade action. But which titles sent us spinning?

A good racing game depends entirely on the approach the developers are going for. Racing simulators need to feel authentic and have recognizable cars, while arcade racers should be easy to pick up and play. If you fail to find the balance, you’ll end up with a flat tire, but 2023 has been a solid year for the genre.

The Dot Esports team has voted, and the results have been counted. Here is Dot’s official Racing Game of the Year 2023.

Dot Racing Game of the Year 2023: Forza Motorsport

Pole position. Image via Turn 10 Studios

After a reboot of the long-established Microsoft franchise, Forza Motorsport is Dot Esports’ official Racing Game of the Year 2023.

Following a six-year hiatus for the Xbox-exclusive series, Forza Motorsport entered a different racing game landscape than the one the series had previously existed within. Despite the genre now offering more arcade racers than before, the latest Forza Motorsport proved there is still plenty of life in the old dog.

With an overhaul that makes the game more accessible for players new to the franchise while retaining the core mechanics that appeal to veterans, Forza Motorsport is undoubtedly the most authentic racing game on the market—and will likely hold onto its top spot for a long time.

Regular content updates have already provided new cars and tracks, with the Yas Marina circuit arriving in November, and there’s plenty on the cards heading into 2024 and beyond—which will always give players a reason to pick up a controller.

One of the best additions to Forza Motorsport is the “CarPG” mechanics, which provide greater customization to your cars and give you a reason to race them repeatedly, rather than the usual one-and-done approach many players adopted in previous titles.

Forza Motorsport’s six-year break enabled its flashy, younger sibling, Forza Horizon, to steal the limelight, but the old guard isn’t going anywhere, and the two titles could push each other forward in the years to come.

Honorable mentions

Forza Motorsport took the crown as our Racing Game of the Year winner, but two others made an impression among our writers.

F-Zero 99

A significant impression. Image via Nintendo

F-Zero 99 was not the game F-Zero fans wanted to see when it was shadow-dropped on Sept. 14, but it quickly carved out a niche by bringing the franchise’s classic gameplay to a new audience with a well-treaded battle royale twist.

Much like Tetris 99, F-Zero 99 is a high-skill title that takes time to master but feeds you everything you need to learn in quick races that make it easy to pick up between other things.

Whether you love F-Zero or just want to see what Nintendo’s classic series has to offer, a free ride on a pixelated Blue Falcon is hard to beat.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

Iconic vehicles are a hit. Image via Milestone

Showing the versatility of the racing gaming scenes, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged managed to make waves against some of the more recognizable titles.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged appeals to younger and older generations as you save the city from destruction while getting behind the wheel of some of the franchise’s standout vehicles.

Impressive graphics, a variety of detailed landscapes, and true-to-life recreations of the toys we all know and love caused quite a stir in 2023—and the ability to drive through the mouth of a T-Rex isn’t a bad selling point either.