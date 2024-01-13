Does Wallpaper Engine work on Mac?

Popular customization tool Wallpaper Engine is perfect for those who love reflecting their style through their home screens. While the fact that it’s available on Windows is widely known and expected, Mac users may wonder if they can reap its benefits too, so allow me to clear the confusion.

Priced at $3.99, Wallpaper Engine offers access to a huge library of pretty live wallpapers to its users, but that’s not all you get. You can also use the “engine” in it to create animated wallpapers of your own using images or your favorite video clips and share them with users across the world via Steam Workshop. Yes, it might not be a video game, but it sure is available to purchase and download via Steam. Considering that a version of Steam is available on Mac, it’s natural to expect that Wallpaper Engine would be available too, but is it?

Is Wallpaper Engine available on Mac?

Like it? Image via Wallpaper Engine Team

The short answer is no, Wallpaper Engine is not supported on Mac devices, even via Steam. You can only install it on Windows and Android via a companion app.

The tool was first released in 2018 and became an instant hit, leading to users requesting a Mac version, but the devs have been nothing less than clear about their plans to not bring one. A blog post on the official website states the devs don’t have any intention of releasing a Mac port because of the sheer amount of time and investment it takes for such processes.

Acknowledging the fact that the community wants Wallpaper Engine on Mac, the devs explained, “The core of Wallpaper Engine is a completely custom-written software solution and the amount of work involved to fully port it to other platforms is enormous.”

While this update might be sad, don’t worry—I have a list of Wallpaper Engine alternatives you can try on your Mac device.

Best Wallpaper Engine alternatives for Mac

Try the following if you need dynamic or live wallpapers for your Mac:

Dynamic Wallpaper Club Dynamic Wallpaper Library iWallpaper

While they don’t perfectly replicate Wallpaper Engine, these three tools are very close to what you’ll get in terms of functionality and final results, so it’s definitely worth looking into.