Does the Dead Space (2023) remake have Denuvo?

The new Dead Space remake has been getting great reviews from players and critics alike as a faithful recreation of the original horror title.

However, some players have been quick to point out the game might contain software that keeps players from being able to crack the game. Denuvo is an anti-tamper and anti-cheating software that severely limits what players can do with the game files.

Some take issue with this software because it can keep players from having access to it if Steam or EA ever decides to pull the game. Here’s everything you need to know about whether or not the Dead Space (2023) remake has Denuvo.

Does Dead Space (2023) remake come with Denuvo?

The Dead Space remake does come with Denuvo, which isn’t meant to impact your game or your computer. The software isn’t listed on the Steam page, but it’s located in the game’s files. The advertised use of the software is that it’s meant to prevent piracy and tampering with PC games the developer wouldn’t approve of.

However, a noticeable number of players have taken issue with the software due to the implications of what this could mean in the long run. There are obviously those mad they can’t pirate the game, but others are pointing out how this program will prevent the game from being saved and accessed as a part of preserving gaming history.

Since Denuvo requires the game to have a direct connection with Steam or Epic Games, this can cause its own complications if you were to somehow lose those accounts. While this is meant to help secure the game from piracy, the implications are viewed by some as a danger to a player’s ownership of the game as a product.

In addition, many gamers have come out and said they believe Denuvo can cause games to have poor performance, something Denuvo denies vehemently. Some credence was given to this rumor, though, when the game director for TEKKEN 7 came out and said he blamed Denuvo for poor performance.

Denuvo was then removed from the game entirely post-release a year ago.

With the Dead Space remake only having major issues on PC, some likely blame the service for poor gameplay. There’s been no official announcement from developer Motive or Denuvo, so this is just speculation.

All that being said, Denuvo has been used in games since at least 2014 and some players are becoming more familiar with the software. Some games are beginning to see Denuvo cracked, including 2022’s Dying Light 2.

On the other hand, when compared with the number of games that have and will launch with the Denuvo program, it seems the service is working as intended.