Does Redfall have couch co-op/splitscreen?

Killing vampires with your friends in Redfall while you are together sitting on a couch would make for a fun experience. For that, the game would need to support a split-screen co-op mode.

In Redfall, you fight against vampires and cultists humans who have taken over society. You work with the resistance to help humanity recover its place in the world using special abilities. You can choose between four classes and play the way suits you best.

Redfall does allow you to play with your friends but not while you are all in the same place, unfortunately.

Can you play Redfall couch co-op or splitscreen?

No, Redfall doesn’t have a split-screen co-op mode. It does have an online co-op mode, however.

You can play with your friends, but each will need to own a version of the game plus have an internet connection to play co-op mode. The devices don’t have to be the same as Redfall supports crossplay.

The co-op mode in Redfall allows for up to four players to play the camping together with each player choosing one of the main characters — Jacob Boyer, Layla Ellison, Remi de la Rosa, and Devinder Crousley.

The progression will only be saved for the host of the party while the other three players will be able to take the gear and XP they got. This system is similar to Dark Souls and Elden Ring‘s co-op mode.

You can help your friend in their campaign and take the goods to your save file and repeat the missions in your campaign with an advantage.