Does progress from The First Descendant beta carry over?

The First Descendant‘s new beta test is running from Sept. 19 to 25. Even though there are over five months until its actual release date, players are already wondering if their progress will carry over, or if they’ll have to start from scratch.

Nexon’s first third-person looter shooter has launched in cross-play, and the beta phase features both solo and co-op missions where players can team up to four to test it out.

It boasts high-quality graphics and features boss fights, as well as scenario missions to get better gear.

You’ll be able to team up in the beta. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Will progress from The First Descendant‘s beta carry over?

Unfortunately, any progress you make in The First Descendant’s beta won’t carry over to the full release, and there isn’t a way for players to get back what they’ve collected during the beta. “Any game data gathered during the Beta Test will be initialized,” the developer wrote in the beta’s FAQ.

It means players will have to start from scratch. While this will be disappointing for players, it’s not hugely surprising, especially for multiplayer games where the devs may change things before its release.

That said, the developer might plan to give some rewards to the players who have tested out the beta ahead of the game’s release, although there is no mention of that just yet.

The open beta phase of The First Descendant concludes on Sept. 25, and the game’s release date is still unknown. It’s speculated to launch in early 2024.

