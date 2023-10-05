Does My Hero Ultra Rumble have crossplay and cross-progression?

Know whether you can play with your friends or switch between platforms.

My Hero Ultra Rumble was released on Sept. 29 after multiple popular beta phases, and My Hero Academia fans are flocking to the fast-paced battle royale game from all platforms.

Bandai Namco’s title is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, which means cross-platform and cross-progression would significantly change player’s experience.

The multiplayer title can include up to 24 players in the area, who will fight to be the last one standing. Here is what we know about crossplay and cross-progression features for My Hero Ultra Rumble.

Does My Hero Ultra Rumble have crossplay?

The game is available on four platforms. Image via Bandai Namco

My Hero Ultra Rumble doesn’t feature crossplay, at the time of writing. It means that if you and your friends aren’t playing on the same platform, you won’t be able to team up in the game.

Crossplay is usually a highly-requested feature, and it’s all the more true as this game is available on four big gaming platforms.

While the developer has yet to mention adding it to the game, more information on the matter is likely to be revealed in the coming months, as the game is still recent, being released only on Sept. 29.

Related All My Hero Ultra Rumble characters

Does My Hero Ultra Rumble have cross-progression?

My Hero Ultra Rumble doesn’t feature cross-progression either, which isn’t a surprise since players can’t play between different platforms.

Usually, multiplayer games that feature cross-progression also include crossplay, as the feature will be linked to the latter. It’s still unclear whether the developer is planning to implement cross-progression in the future, as it has yet to mention it at all.

About the author