Does Lords of the Fallen have early access?

Lords of the Fallen is an upcoming RPG from developer HEXWORKS and it releases right in the middle of a busy October. As such, some players might be hoping they can play Lords of the Fallen early to get a jump on it and roll the credits before other titles drop.

In this guide, I will go over whether or not you can expect an early access period for Lords of the Fallen and how to participate if there is one.

Is there early access for Lords of the Fallen?

There is no early access period for Lords of the Fallen. Unless the HEXWORKS developers make a last-minute change, you will have to wait to play when it releases on Friday, Oct. 13 for PC via Steam, PS4 and PS5, and Xbox One and Series X|S.

Lords of the Fallen is an intriguing title releasing in October. Image via CI Games

While this might be disappointing for those hoping to potentially beat Lords of the Fallen before something like Spider-Man 2 launches on Oct. 20, there is actually one bit of early access you can partake in. It’s not early access to the game, but instead early access to a starting class in Lords of the Fallen.

By purchasing either the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition, you gain access to the Dark Crusader starting class before anyone who didn’t buy those editions. If you only bought the Standard Edition, the Dark Crusader class only becomes available much later on.

The Dark Crusader is the poster class for Lords of the Fallen and is a melee class that emphasizes heavy armor and two-handed swords. You will have terrific protection when using the Crusader, and if that class sounds like something you want to play soon, perhaps the extra money for the Deluxe Edition could be worth it to you.

This is the only bit of early access that Lords of the Fallen offers, and it’s not quite what we were looking for. You can start playing on Oct. 13, regardless of platform.

