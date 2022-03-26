Kirby and the Forgotten Land has finally set sail, and players can now take their favorite ball of pink on a trip through a lost civilization known as the Forgotten Land. In the title, players can encounter new friends and tasks throughout their journey.

A game that has captured the hearts of Kirby fans, Kirby and the Forgotten Land has been lauded for its vast gameplay and intricate storylines. It’s only natural for players to want to share the experience with a friend, and one of the biggest questions surrounding the game is if they can play Kirby and the Forgotten Land online.

Does Kirby and the Forgotten Land have online co-op play?

Screengrab via Nintendo

Unfortunately for players looking to play Kirby and the Forgotten Land with a friend far away, online co-op play is not a feature in the game. If you have a friend or family member nearby, however, you can share that journey with them through local co-op play after completing the introduction for the game.

While the game does not feature an online co-op system, the journey through the Kirby franchise’s newest installment can still present still a fun experience for players looking to explore the Forgotten Land.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land was released on March 26, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch and produced as a part of Kirby’s 30th anniversary. If you’re diving into the game, check out our guide on how to find all the different present codes available in Kirby and the Forgotten Land to grab secret goodies hidden throughout your journey.