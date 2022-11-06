Square Enix’s newest life simulation role-playing game, Harvestella, has been out for just about a day, yet it already has players asking many questions about what the game has to offer.

In Harvestella, players have a wide scope of various things that they can do throughout the day. Some of these various tasks that you can do are tending to your farmland, scouring multiple dungeons, fishing, and of course, fighting monsters with the allies that you come across. Yet, through all of that action-packed adventure, one of the biggest questions that players have been begging to know is if the game has romance or if you will be flying solo through this playthrough.

Is there romance in Harvestella?

The answer is yes! Hopeless romantics will be greeted with loads of romance, according to the game’s Japanese Twitter page and developer Hiroto Furuya. However, in order to achieve such romance, players will need to complete the game if they are to reach that point.

“Each character has its own content called a character story, and as you progress through the story, your intimacy with each character increases,” Furuya explained, according to the translated responses on Reddit. “When the degree of intimacy reaches MAX, you will be able to generate an event called ‘Partnership.'”

So while you may want to turn on the game and begin your online dating simulator, just know that you will need to wait if that is your sole reason for picking up Harvestella.

Harvestella brings players into a world called Seaslight which has four giant crystals that ensure stable change between the four seasons. However, this is disrupted once Quietus, the Season of Death, makes crops die across the land and creates a dystopia that prevents people from going outside.

Players will control the protagonist, Ein, as they go on missions to restore peace in Seaslights and travel across the five towns. Along the journey, you will meet a number of different characters, and romance may ensue between some characters. For now, we will leave that part unspoiled, but just know it is worth it.

Harvestella was released on Nov. 4, 2022, and was developed by both Square Enix and Live Wire for the Nintendo Switch, as well as PC platforms. It is uncertain if Harvestella will be released onto other platforms.



