In the newest slice-of-life game Harvestella, players will live out a life on a farm growing crops and experiencing a unique RPG adventure. The game offers a variety of activities like fishing, cooking, fighting, and more, with so much to do in a day. After completing a long day of hard work, many players are curious about if they can manually save their games.

It turns out that players don’t automatically unlock manual saves in Harvestella from the start. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to manually save in Harvestella.

How to manually save in Harvestella

Players’ games will automatically save when they go to sleep after they’re done with the day, starting a new one. But players will unlock a way to manually save further into the game.

Players will be able to manually save in Harvestella by activating a Motus Monolite. When activated, it will let players teleport and manually save their game, allowing them to come back later.

To unlock the Motus Monolite, you’ll need to unlock the first dungeon. After that, head to Higan Canyon and meet Dianthus. After a little while, you’ll find a structure that has to be lit, with Dianthus explaining this is a Motus Monolite. The player will be able to use these to teleport back to their farm from inside the dungeons.

Once you find a Motus Monolite, you’ll need to light it up, which will allow you to manually save the game. You’ll also notice these structures outside your farm, the town, and other locations where you’ll find yourself a lot.