Does Ghostrunner 2 have early access?

If you want to start slashing away in the Cybervoid before everyone else, you can start playing two days before the official release date if you buy one of the special editions.

The sequel to Ghostrunner will place players in a cyberpunk and post-apocalyptic world once again. Speed, gore and synth wave music will set the mood to fight against an AI cult. Ghostrunner 2 will have new skills, new weapons, and new modes for players to explore.

How to get early access to Ghostrunner 2?

You’ll need to buy Ghostrunner 2‘s Brutal Edition to get 48 hours of early access starting on Oct. 24. It also includes every cosmetic from both the Stardard and the Deluxe editions and the Season Pass in addition to the early access feature.

The Ghostrunner 2 Season Pass features one new game mode and four domestic packs, with each containing three sword skins, three hand skins, and one motorcycle skin.

Here are all available Ghostrunner 2 pre-order editions and everything included in them:

  • Standard edition- $39.99 /39.99€/ £34.99 – Traditional Katana Pack (two sword skins and two hand skins).
  • Deluxe edition- $49.99 / 49,99€ / £39.99 – Traditional Katana Pack (two sword skins and two hand skins), four additional hand skins, four extra sword skins, and a hand hologram with gamertag.
  • Brutal edition- $69.99 / 69,99€ / £59.99 – Traditional Katana Pack (two sword skins and two hand skins), four additional hand skins, four extra sword skins, and a hand hologram with gamertag, a motorcycle skin, and early access starting on Oct. 24.

Ghostrunner 2 will be released on Oct. 26, and it will be available on PC through Steam and Epic Games, on PlayStation, and Xbox.

