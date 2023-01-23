The thought of sending children into battle sounds like an atrocity, but child units have been a feature in previous Fire Emblem titles, including Fire Emblem Genealogy of the Holy War, Fire Emblem Fates, and Fire Emblem Awakening.

Essentially, child units are playable characters that can be unlocked when certain male and female characters are paired up on the battlefield repeatedly, improving their relationship status to the point where they end up getting married and, eventually, bear children.

What makes them special is they can inherit many different combinations of skills and growth rates, meaning no two child units are the same, and some can become powerhouses.

But are they a feature in Fire Emblem Engage?

Image via Intelligent Systems

Does Fire Emblem Engage have child units?

Although it’s possible to pair up characters and have them marry each other in Fire Emblem Engage, the child-bearing mechanic is not a feature in the latest iteration of the series, meaning child units aren’t available.

The reason for this is likely because it would impact the narrative. It necessitates a time skip in the story, and Fire Emblem Engage doesn’t have one like previous titles with child units do. Instead, Engage focuses more on strategy, which—at its core—has always been the focal point of the series. That might be disappointing to some, but it still has a lot of depth.

It’s possible DLC adds a time skip eventually and child units may release down the road.