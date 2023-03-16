Disney Lorcana Tinker Bell drops more hints about Steel cards

A third Steel card contained within Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter was dropped today, showcasing Tinker Bell with an ability called Battle Plans.

Scheduled to hit local game stores on Aug. 18, Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter will have at least six colors, similar to the Magic: The Gathering color wheel. The colors that have been shown so far are Steel, Sapphire, Ruby, Emerald, Amethyst, and Amber. Each of the three starter decks for Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter feature two color pairs. Tinker Bell is a Steel card that is paired with Sapphire in the unnamed starter deck.

The Disney Lorcana spoilers in the Saphhire color are similar to Steel in that they are all characters who have aggressive or combat-ready abilities. In MTG, these types of decks are typically Aggro or Midrange based. It’s unknown at the time of writing what the casting cost of each of these cards is or how they will interact with one another.

Image via Disney

Based on their abilities, though, Steel cards have the appearance of an Aggro to Midrange style of deck. Tinker Bell’s ability, Battle Plans, reinforces this theory.

Battle Plans: Tap—Draw a card, then choose and discard a card.

Similar to abilities found through the colors Red and Blue in MTG, drawing a card and then discarding a card is all about tempo. Midrange and Aggro decks need to outpace their opponent’s deck and stay one step ahead if possible.

Battle Plans on Tinker Bell has players draw a card for advantage over an opponent. It then has the player get rid of a useless card, like an expensive casting-cost character during the early game and low-impact cards in the later stages of a match. This mechanic helps keep Midrange and Aggro decks actively playing a card each turn, which is what they were designed to do.

Players can test out Tinker Bell and all the Steel characters with the release of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter through local game stores on Aug. 18. Major retailers will begin selling the TCG on Sept. 1.