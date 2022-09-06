Disney Dreamlight Valley, Metal: Hellsinger headline upcoming Xbox Game Pass additions

Microsoft has unveiled the first batch of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and cloud gaming this September.

This batch of games is headlined by the newly released life simulation and adventure game Disney Dreamlight Valley. Its Founder’s Edition is already available in the subscription service starting today for cloud, console, and PC.

“Disney Dreamlight Valley is a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new,” the game’s official description reads.

Puzzle game Opus Magnum (PC) and Train Sim World 3 (console and PC) also arrived on the Game Pass today. In addition, the post reminded everyone that Grid Legends (console and PC) became available for both the Xbox Game Pass and EA Play services earlier this month.

On Sept. 13, Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) and DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (cloud, console, and PC) will be added to the Game Pass. You Suck at Parking (cloud, console, and PC) will follow on Sept. 14, and Despot’s Game (console and PC) and Metal: Hellsinger (PC and Xbox Series X|S) are set for Sept. 15.

As for game updates and DLCs, Xbox confirmed some new content available for existing games. Beginning today, Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: Project W, Grounded: The Home Stretch Update, The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths DLC, and Halo Infinite: The Yappening Event are all available. Fallout 76’s free update, The Pitt, on the other hand, will go live in the service on Sept. 13.

A handful of perks were also announced for Game Pass subscribers this month. This includes the Smash Boxer pack in Rumbleverse (available now), The Legion and Yui Outfits in Dead by Daylight (Sept. 8), Need for Speed: Payback’s DLX Content Pack (Sept. 13), and the Twin Grakatas Jade Bundle in Warframe (Sept. 15).

With new titles coming to the Game Pass this month, some games will also be removed from the service. Here are all of the games leaving the Game Pass on Sept. 15: