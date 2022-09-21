Disney Dreamlight Valley 2022 roadmap and details on all upcoming free updates

Although people weren’t quite expecting Disney Dreamlight Valley to explode in popularity, the game has surpassed over one million players, and as those players complete the early access parts of the game, they’re starting to wonder what’s next?

In a universe where there are hundreds of beloved characters from many different movies over the years, players are chomping at the bit to get more characters into the Valley. Luckily, the developers of the game have given players a roadmap that includes several new characters that will be coming to the game in the fall.

All upcoming free updates in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The fall roadmap includes two updates that bring new characters and realms to the Valley. The first will come in early fall when Scar will be added. He will likely take up residence in the Sunlit Plateau in the Elephant Graveyard house that is found on the north side of the map. There will also be a continuation of the main story and more surprises.

The second update will come later in the fall and two Toy Story characters will come to the game, Woody and Buzz. Players will be able to go to their realm and then bring them back to the Valley. This likely means that two more houses will also be added to the game, among other things such as cosmetics and decorations.

Those two updates are the only ones fans know of for 2022. More will be revealed closer to when Scar, Woody, and Buzz are added to the game. If the winter updates follow the same formula as the fall ones, there will two additional updates for a total of four free patches before 2023. The game is set to release free-to-play in 2023 but has no date yet, so it’s also possible that fans get more free updates in 2023 before Disney Dreamlight Valley fully releases.