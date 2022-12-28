Dishonored or its sequel could be tomorrow’s free title from Epic

Epic Games has evolved over the last five years from a fringe company to one of the top PC platforms and developers in the industry. The company has also proven its ability to manage business relationships, be it through countless crossovers in Fortnite or free games that Epic is able to give out. And now, a new hint may point to one of the hottest stealth game series of the last decade being free next.

First spotted on social media by various users, it looks like the banner for Dec. 29’s free game, which will go live tomorrow at 10am CT, may have been hinted at ahead of time. In the banner showing that the game will release soon, players have spotted the Mark of the Outsider from the Dishonored series. This has led many to believe that one of the Dishonored games could be Epic’s next free game.

Screengrab via Epic Games

This is a known tactic from Epic that’s used to build hype among the players, with this icon clearly being from the Dishonored series. It’s become such an iconic symbol that players from across the world have gotten the Mark tattooed on their bodies. But this only means that the free title could be from the Dishonored series, with there technically being three games in the series.

If this hint pans out, then it could just as likely be Dishonored, Dishonored 2, or the standalone DLC Dishonored: Death of an Outsider. Epic has given away the first Dishonored recently, so it would make sense for the developer to give it away again. On the other hand, it could also release the sequel as a follow-up or the standalone Death of an Outsider title.

With around 18 hours until the next free game drops, many players will be left to speculate until then.