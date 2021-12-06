Discord launches Snowsgiving 2021, will support To Write Love On Her Arms movement

The holiday season is in full swing, which means it is time for Discord’s annual Snowsgiving event, which brings the entire Discord community together with giveaways and contests, as well as by supporting charitable organizations.

For Snowsgiving 2021, Discord is partnering with To Write Love On Her Arms, a nonprofit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. To support TWLOHA, Discord is offering limited-edition Snowsgiving merch, including a custom keyboard set, a zip-up jacket bundle, and more. For each of these products, 100 percent of the total sales will be given to the charity to help inform, inspire, and invest directly into treatment and recovery for people who are struggling.

The goal for this year is to raise $200,000, which has already almost been met. Just five hours after launching the campaign, it had already surpassed $185,000 raised, with that total only going to continue growing before Snowsgiving 2021 ends on Dec. 31.

In addition to supporting TWLOHA, Discord is also giving back to its community with eight days of giveaways and free surprises. To start the eight days of Snowsgiving, Discord launched the charity campaign and winterized the app for the season. From Dec. 7 to 13, users will receive additional free surprises—with Discord Nitro members receiving bonus gifts on Dec. 7, 10, and 12.

You can view all of the available merch, a timeline of giveaways, and learn more about Snowsgiving 2021 on the official Discord website.