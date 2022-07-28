Digimon Survive developer asks fans to avoid posting spoilers for 2 months after release

Growing up in the early 2000s, there were a lot of monster-fighting shows that showcased humans fighting alongside new friends in strange worlds. Many of these franchises have persisted over the years, spawning more mature adaptations as the audience grows alongside them. The newest iteration of Digimon is set to hit consoles today, and the developer is asking fans to avoid spoiling.

Posted on the official Digimon Games Twitter account, the developer asks fans to avoid spoiling the game for the first two months that it’s out. Those who can’t resist talking about the game are encouraged to use the hashtag #DigimonSurviveSpoilers to mark any potentially hazardous tweets. This will allow players to mute this specific hashtag if they don’t want to see any potential spoilers.

We ask players to avoid posting anything on social media that may spoil the story from Chapter 5 onward for the first two months after Digimon Survive’s release.



Let’s keep Digimon Survive a one-of-a-kind experience! pic.twitter.com/ONeEH2tnpt — Digimon Games (@digimon_games) July 27, 2022

Digimon Survive‘s story is one that will take twists and turns that are meant to be a surprise to fans when they happen. The game will follow student Takuma Momozuka being thrown into the digital world after he explores a historical landmark while on vacation. Players will learn about their Digimon and see a story and Digivolutions that are affected by their choices.

In Digimon Survive, players will beholden to a Karma system that weighs the choices they make during the game. Everything from how the player chooses to spend the day to whether or not they run from a battle will have an effect on the world. With three different types of Karma, the highest stat you have will have an effect on Takuma’s Digimon, Agumon.

With the game dropping on consoles today, players can relive the world of Digimon and use social media without the worry of spoilers.