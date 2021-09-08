Diablo 2: Resurrected won’t support true ultrawide monitors to ‘protect the integrity of all players’

Diablo fans have been awaiting the remake of Diablo 2, one of the most popular games in the franchise, however, despite the upgraded graphics, some players won’t be able to use all the power of their setup.

Following the game’s beta phase, Blizzard community manager PezRadar offered insight for players into why the game can’t take full advantage of the size for some ultrawide monitors.

“We identified limitations affecting those players and others,” the community manager said regarding players on Ultrawide monitors. “For example, the AI failed to sense the player and trigger attacks. Furthermore, players with 21:9 monitors were able to pull many more monsters into battle at a range limit beyond the original game’s intention.

“In a scenario where players (for example: playing a ranged class) were attacking monsters, players with 21:9 monitors could hit enemies with that extra screen space, but the monsters would not pull or react, but could still be defeated.”

PezRadar also said that AI doesn’t register hits from within the additional distance provided on 21:9 monitors. To stop these issues and make the game fair for all players, the maximum Ultrawise experience available would be 19:9, with a vignette on either side of the screen.