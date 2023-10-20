Devolver Digital calls on gaming world after unprecedented donation to Palestine relief efforts 

The war between Palestine and Israel has prompted one popular gaming publisher to act, with Hotline Miami publisher Devolver Digital making a donation for the Palestinian relief. They shared a link to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency and called on others to donate and provide aid to those affected by the conflict.

“We’ve donated to United Nations Relief and Works Agency who are providing humanitarian aid to Palestinian families, we ask you to consider donating if you’re able,” the publishers said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Oct. 19.

Though Devolver Digital’s donation and call are unprecedented among gaming companies, they weren’t the only ones. Work with Indies, a job board focused on connecting indie developers and eager creators wishing to participate in creating independent video games, also pledged to donate 100 percent of their October revenue to several humanitarian organizations providing aid to Palestinians. The organizations include Medical Aid for Palestinians, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, and World Food Program.

Appreciate you. — Work With Indies ❤️🖤🤍💚 (@WorkWithIndies) October 19, 2023

The official Work with Indies Twitter account shared their appreciation for Devolver Digital’s effort.

Itch.io, the online platform for independent games, has also created a bundle aimed at generating donations for humanitarian aid in Palestine. The campaign has raised nearly $1 million USD at the time of writing and includes 1,272 items from 1,063 creators. All the proceeds will be donated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

This isn’t our first time seeing the gaming world involved in political events. CD Projekt Red and Epic Games donated to the Ukranian relief during the early days of Russian aggression.

The fact gaming companies are taking a strong stance to help those in need amid the ongoing crisis is a welcome one, and hopefully, their actions will spill over and set examples for others to follow across the gaming world too.

