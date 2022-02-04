Development of the next Grand Theft Auto is ‘well underway,’ says Rockstar

Development of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is “well underway,” Rockstar Games revealed in an update today.

After nearly a decade since the original launch of Grand Theft Auto V, followed by numerous re-launches on several platforms and many updates to GTA Online, Rockstar has finally officially confirmed that the next game is coming—and it’s most likely Grand Theft Auto VI.

“With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series,” Rockstar said. “With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered—and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.”

Previous leaks claim that GTA6 will take place in Vice City and feature a map that grows over time a la Fortnite. Today, however, is Rockstar’s first time acknowledging that a new GTA is in the works, so it’s a big day for fans everywhere. Reports indicate that the new game is still multiple years away, though, with a release aimed for 2024 or 2025.

Rockstar also confirmed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTAV will be coming on March 15, marking the third different console generation that the massively popular game will appear on. It launched on the PS3 and Xbox 360 all the way back in 2013, re-released on PS4 and Xbox One, and is coming to the current gen next month.

GTAV and GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox X|S “features new graphics modes with up to 4K resolution, up to 60 frames per second, texture and draw distance upgrades, HDR options and ray-tracing, as well as offering the technical advancements of the latest console generation with faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, platform-specific features like advanced haptic feedback, and much more.”