Demon Slayer’s new game is equal parts anime and Mario Party

We weren't expecting this but now we're all in.

We’ve got good news for you fellow anime enjoyers: Demon Slayer is getting a new game, and the best part is it’s perfect for the whole family.

Kimetsu no Yaiba Mezase! Saikyō Taishi! or Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Aim! The strongest soldier! is the next game in the franchise, exclusively available for the Nintendo Switch. Taking advantage of this platform and its unique joy-con controllers, this game looks like the anime Mario Party clone we’ve all been waiting for.

Aniplex showed off new gameplay footage from the upcoming title in a Sept. 10 trailer, and it looks exactly what you’d expect based on the description above. Players roll the dice to progress across a board in the game, taking on challenges as they progress.

These challenges are inspired by the hit anime and act as party-style games with each participant competing in a Demon Slayer-themed task—and there is a big variety of them if this footage is anything to go by.

All of your favorite Demon Slayer characters are here and available to play as. It seems the rest of the cast is also around the board and can be interacted with depending on how the game unfolds.

Yes, this is exciting news—however, there is a downside. An English version of the game has not yet been revealed, but the silver lining is that the game won’t be released until 2024, so an English announcement could come at any time before then.

In the meantime, Demon Slayer fans don’t just have the option to binge through the anime (again) ahead of the Hashira Training Arc sometime in 2024. Or, if gaming is what you want to do while waiting, then Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is available for consoles and on PC, bringing the traditional anime fighting experience you’d expect.

